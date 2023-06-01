Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) Celebrates

10 Academic All-State Students

OSSM List Represents 10 Percent of Total List of Scholars

Oklahoma City, Okla. — (June 1, 2023) — The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that 10 seniors have been named as Oklahoma’s 2023 Academic All-Staters. Awarded by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence (OFE), the list consists of the top100 public high school seniors from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.

The OSSM students are Amanda Dai (Ardmore), Charles Liu (Stillwater) and Sarvesh Ramakrishnan (Edmond) from the residential campus; Robby Batson (Tahlequah) and Reed Trimble (Muskogee) from the Tahlequah/Stilwell Regional Center; Landon Schultz (Kremlin) and Elsa Stewart (Enid) from the OSSM Enid Regional Center; and Kate Boothe (Purcell), Jennie Higdon (Washington) and Wyatt Jensen (Altus) from the OSSM Virtual Program.

To qualify for the Academic-All-State scholarship, students must meet one of the following criteria: An American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30 or a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1,370; or selection as a National Merit semi-finalist. Each scholar receives a $1,500 merit-based scholarship.

“These seniors have accomplished a great deal in their high school career,” said Tony Cornforth, president of OSSM. “We congratulate them for this achievement of being among the state’s most academically talented high school students.”

The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since its inception in 1987, about 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.

About OSSM

Nationally ranked in the top 1 percent of high schools nationwide, OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum to juniors and seniors across the state. For more information, visit www.ossm.edu or call (405) 521-6436.