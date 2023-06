Okmulgee Police Officer Shot

NEWS ON 6 reported on June 1 at 5:18 AM that a search is under on Thursday morning for a man who authorities say shot an officer in Okmulgee. According to the NEWS ON 6 the shooting happened around 3:08 a.m near East 2nd Street and North Central Avenue in Okmulgee.

Authorities are searching for 34 year old Christopher Alfred Harris who is a suspect in the shooting. Authorities believe Harris is armed with an AK-47.