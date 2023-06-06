Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program Providing Free Meals and Snacks to Okfuskee County Children

Sites serving children across central and western Oklahoma

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – June 5, 2023 – For too many Oklahoma children, the end of school means months of wondering whether they will have enough food to eat. Thanks to the Regional Food Bank’s Summer Feeding Program any child, 18 and under, can receive free, nutritious meals and snacks all summer long across central and western Oklahoma.

“Summer is a time for children to have fun and enjoy themselves,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The Summer Feeding Program helps them achieve that by providing them with nutritious meals and snacks.”

The Summer Feeding Program officially kicks off June 5 and runs through August 4. The Summer Feeding Program is a federal nutrition program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and distributed through the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

All meals and snacks for the Summer Feeding Program are prepared and packaged by volunteers in Hope’s Kitchen, the Regional Food Bank’s production kitchen.

In Okfuskee County, the following sites are available to any child, 18 and under:

Okemah Middle School

204 W. Date St.

Okemah, Oklahoma 74859

405-566-8777

Monday through Friday

Breakfast – 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Lunch – Noon to 12:30 p.m.

A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found by visiting rfbo.org/summermeals.

Summer meals are provided through support from the USDA. Meals will be provided equally and without charge to all children age 18 and younger, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, call 800-795-3272 or write to:

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Director

Office of Adjudication 1400 Independence Ave.

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where no one goes hungry. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest domestic hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community- based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.

Contact: Cathy Nestlen Austin Prickett

Director of Communications and Marketing Marketing Manager

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

O: 405-604-7115 C: 405-850-5425 O: 405-604-7113 C: 405-426-0984

cnestlen@rfbo.org aprickett@rfbo.org