Oklahoma Dems Elect State Officers in Historic First

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, — JUNE 4, 2023 – Oklahoma State Democratic delegates elected new leadership this past weekend at their State Convention. They re-elected Alicia Andrews of Tulsa as the 2023-2025 Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair with 81% of the votes.

Andrews, a local Realtor and former Tulsa County Democratic Party Secretary, was first elected as the first African America in Oklahoma history to chair any political party in 2019. Her re-election is another historic first as the first African American to serve three consecutive terms.

Former Oklahoma Representative Corey Williams from Stillwater House District 34 will be Vice-Chair. Nana Dankwa, Oklahoma City Council 2021 and 2023 House District 90 candidate, was re-elected as Secretary. Rachael Hunsucker, an accountant from Coweta, retains her seat for a fourth term as Treasurer.

Rachel Morse of Oklahoma City and Joshua Harris-Till from Oklahoma City, Amber Jensen of Woodward, and Mathew Lucas form Norman were elected to serve as State Affirmative Action members.