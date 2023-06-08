May Sales Tax Disbursements Down for Okfuskee County but up for Okemah from Year Ago

Use Tax Disbursements Up for Okfuskee County, Down for Okemah

By Alanna Bradley

ONL Reporter

The report for sales and use tax disbursements for May 2023 was released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission recently. The disbursements reflect local tax revenue receipts from March 2023 business. Sales tax disbursements for Okemah went up by about four percent from a year ago and down by almost 22 percent for Okfuskee County. The use tax disbursement went down for Okemah by about 2.5 percent and up for Okfuskee County by almost four percent.Sales tax is charged at the point of sale. Use tax is paid by the consumer on goods purchased where a sales tax was not charged. For instance, out-of-state purchases. Okemah was the only city in Okfuskee County that saw an increase in the May sales tax disbursement (+$4,690.59). These cities saw decreases: Boley (-$1,682.68), Castle (-$10.46), Clearview (-$316.18), Paden (-$2,769.58), and Weleetka (-$3,928.69). All cities in Okfuskee County saw decreases in May use tax disbursements: Okemah (-$352), Boley (-$1,956.93), Clearview (-$6.70), and Weleetka (-$827.35). By the Numbers:

Sales Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (down)

May 2023: $135,423.09 (Rate .02)

May 2022: $172,626.36 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

May 2023: $124,277.79 (.035)

May 2022: $119,587.20 (.035)

Boley (down)

May 2023: $9,401.96 (.05)

May 2022: $11,084.64 (.05)

Castle (down slightly)

May 2023: $1,279.67 (.03)

May 2022: $1,290.13 (.03)

Clearview (down)

May 2023: $153.78 (.04)

May 2022: $469.96 (.04)

Paden (down)

May 2023: $15,998.79 (.03)

May 2022: $18,768.37 (.03)

Weleetka (down)

May 2023: $17,377.28 (.04)

May 2022: $21,305.97 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County:

Bristow (down)

May 2023: $365,991.76 (.05)

May 2022: $373,144.62 (.05)

Henryetta (up)

May 2023: $305,401.82 (.04)

May 2022: $301,472.48 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (down)

May 2023: $6,131.93 (.04)

May 2022: $7,473.04 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

May 2023: $748,324.91 (.04)

May 2022: $733,331.66 (.04)

Prague (up)

May 2023: $139,899.99 (.04)

May 2022: $137,684.34 (.04)

Use Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (up)

May 2023: $32,727.83 (.02)

May 2022: $31,565.42 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (down slightly)

May 2023: $14,119.15 (.035)

May 2022: $14,471.15 (.035)

Boley (down)

May 2023: $2,218.91 (.05)

May 2022: $4,175.84 (.05)

Clearview (down)

May 2023: $85.98 (.04)

May 2022: $92.68 (.04)

Weleetka (down)

May 2023: $3,332.89 (.04)

May 2022: $4,160.24 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County

Bristow (up)

May 2023: $37,311.88 (.05)

May 2022: $36,639.81 (.05)

Henryetta (down)

May 2023: $36,950.29 (.04)

May 2022: $49,594.27 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (up)

May 2023: $9,820.17 (.04)

May 2022: $6,839.68 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (down)

May 2023: $51,262.77 (.04)

May 2022: $59,915.47 (.04)

Prague (up)

May 2023: $22,648.29 (.04)

May 2022: $19,355.65 (.04)

Wetumka (down)

May 2023: $7,923.27 (.05)

May 2022: $9,193.94 (.05)

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, the May 8, 2023 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from March business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from March 16th to 31st and estimated sales from April 1st to the 15th.

The disbursement of $203,550,625 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $7,409,382 from the $196,141,243 distributed to them in May last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $36,305,209.

In county returns, the counties shared in a $34,599,178 sales tax disbursement and a $6,730,615 use tax disbursement.