Sunday, June 11, 2023. The city of Okemah is not under a boil order

City Manager Kristy Lesley stated around 4:20 this afternoon that Okemah is not under a boil order.

Emergency management Director Jim Bill Copeland has notified area residents that Rural Water District 2 has a water line break in the Bearden Area. They are trying to locate the leak.

A water buffalo has been set up at the Bearden Fire Department.

Director Copeland advises the water should be fine to use, but if you have any doubts, please boil for five minutes.