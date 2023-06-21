Senate Pro Tem Treat Tours Storm Damaged Areas in Tulsa

TULSA – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, today joined Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other local officials to tour areas that were damaged by recent storms.

The pro tem, who is acting governor, declared a state of emergency yesterday.

Pro Tem Treat said the damage is unimaginable and pledged to do whatever the state can to help them recover as soon as possible.

“I have been in communication with the Department of Emergency Management, leaders in the impacted communities and tribal officials to ensure Oklahomans are getting the resources they need,” Pro Tem Treat said. “The storms have devastated these communities, and the result is heartbreaking. The state will do everything we can to ensure the fastest recovery possible for residents in these areas. In the meantime, Oklahomans still without power are encouraged to seek out a cooling shelter or other resources that are available.”

“I thank all the first responders and those who continue to step up during this time of need for Oklahomans. When we see these kinds of tragic events play out, the one thing we can always count on is Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.”

Oklahomans who have loved ones who are struggling without power are encouraged to connect them with local resources. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is maintaining a list of local, state and federal resources that individuals can access and utilize.

Residents seeking non-emergency disaster, health or human services information are encouraged to call 2-1-1. The 24-hour help line connects individuals with certified resource specialists in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.