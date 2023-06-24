Okemah City Council to meet Monday, June 26 at 6:00 pm

City Council to meet June 26 at 6:00 pm

The Okemah City Council will meet in regular meeting on Monday evening June 26 at 6 PM.

According to the agenda, following the approval of minutes and purchase orders, council members will consider and take possible action to declare a list of books from the library basement as surplus.

The agenda also list the discussion of funding county emergency management. During the last city Council meeting councilmember Wayne Bacon questioned why that the city of Okemah is paying the salary of emergency management, Director, Jim Bill Copeland, and yet Copeland is still working for the entire county. Bacon felt during the last meeting that there needs to be a joint meeting between the mayor or someone with the county commissioners to discuss a more equitable agreement. In the last council meeting, Councilman Bacon requested this item to be added to the next agenda.

Over the last few weeks, several discussions have taken place concerning 911 services for Okfuskee County. Currently, the city Okemah is providing dispatcher’s for the 911 services. However, there is a 911 board that oversees the purchase and placement of equipment for 911.