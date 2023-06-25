$1 MILLION GRANT AWARD FOR CHEROKEE NATION

NUTRITION SECURITY

BRINGS USDA’S STACY DEAN TO OKLAHOMA JUNE 26 & 27

Who & What: USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services (FNCS) Deputy Under Secretary (DUSEC), Stacy Dean, along with leaders from USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Southwest Region Office (SWRO) will visit Oklahoma June 26 through June 27. DUSEC Dean will celebrate a $1 million grant award to Cherokee Nation and observe first-hand the work local partners are doing to improve food security across Oklahoma. DUSEC Dean also will participate in the 2023 Tribal-Self Governance Conference during her visit.

USDA is committed to working in tandem with partners across the US to ensure children and families have the tools they need to lead healthy lives and thrive.

DUSEC Dean is open for media opportunities during her visit.Please contact Kimberly Burgess at 945.225.7794 or via email at Kimberly.burgess@usda.gov prior to arrival, as filming areas are limited.

NOTE: In preparation for her visit, DUSEC Dean spoke with Studio Tulsa’s Rich Fisher surrounding what USDA is doing to improve food security: Fighting food insecurity today — across the US and across the State of Oklahoma (publicradiotulsa.org) .

When & Where: Monday, June 26, 2023

7:45 am to 9:00 am: Visit summer breakfast meal site. Location is TBD

Ellen Ochoa Elementary School (Union Public School District)

12000 E. 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74146

(Open Press but RSVP)

10:30 am to 11:00 am: Participate in Cherokee Nation Community Innovation and Outreach event at W.W. Keeler Complex, 17675 S Muskogee Avenue, Tahlequah, OK 74464.(Open Press with RSVP as streaming locations may be limited)

2:30 pm to 3:45 pm: Childhood Coalition Listening Session at Hunger Free Oklahoma (Closed Press)

4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: SNAP Outreach Discussion (Closed Press)