PSO Update: Severe Weather – June 2023 June 24, 2023 – 8 p.m.

Storm Response Update 14

Approximately 6,000 customers (3%) remain without power and approximately 198,000 customers have been restored. If you are still without power, please know we will not stop working until all customers are restored.

For the customers still without power, we are working to process outages tickets with an estimated time of restoration posted on the outage map.

Many customers remaining without power have localized damage, including access constraints, property damage or more recent damage.

Customers can view real-time outage and restoration information by visiting psoklahoma.com/outages/status.

psoklahoma.com/outages/status.

The reconnect orders are being completed safely and as quickly as possible. Any reconnection orders received before noon of the current day should be completed by the end of the next day.

Crews are primarily working in small, localized areas of extensive damage and additional outages and areas of damage continue to be reported. Every ticket is being assigned to a crew and we will continue to make repairs until all power outages have been restored.

• Any customers who could not accept electricity because of damaged weather heads and have had those problems repaired by a qualified electrician should also call PSO’s Customer Operations Center at (833-776-7697 or 833-PSO- POWR) to request a reconnect.

PSO would also like to thank all customers for your patience and understanding while utility crews work to restore your power.

