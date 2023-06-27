Storm shelter locations requested for Okfuskee County

Storm shelter locations requested

Okfuskee County Emergency Management Director Jim Bill Copeland has requested that everyone who has a storm shelter to register it with his office. The purpose of creating a master list is to enable the emergency responders to locate your storm shelter quickly in the event of an emergency. If a destructive storm comes over and destroys your home, it is possible the debris could cover your storm shelter. Without the emergency responders knowing the location of the storm shelter, it might take a few days for anyone to find you and your family.

Below is a form provided by Director Copeland. He is requesting everyone with a storm shelter to complete the form and send it his office.