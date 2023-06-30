Funeral services for Curtis Dewayne Harjo will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Okfuskee Indian Community Center north of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Hick Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Friday evening also at the Community Center.

Curtis Dewayne Harjo was born January 10, 1977 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Simmer and Sharon (Yarbrough) Hicks. He passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Wetumka, Oklahoma at the age of 46.

Curtis was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a 1995 graduate of Mason High School. In 2000, he married Justine Severs. Curtis loved playing sports, including softball, basketball, volleyball and stickball.

He is preceded in death by his father, Simmer Hicks; one son, Avery and one brother, Country Hicks.

Survivors include his wife, Justine Harjo of Wetumka; his mother, Sharon Hicks of Okemah; three sons, Nathan Roberts (Brittany), Mvhayv Harjo and Aaron Harjo; four daughters, Carol Stotts (Anthony Buckley), Mariah Harjo, Autumn Harjo and Taylor Harjo; three brothers, Ernie McPerryman (Melodey), Sagey Hicks and Hotvle Hicks; 6 sisters, Shelly Hicks (Eric), Venv, Wvenv, Leih, Emma and Demi Hicks; five grandchildren, Dakoda, Maelynn, Bralynn, Taelynn and Octavia; grandfather, Thomas Harjo and a host of aunts and uncles.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Sagey Joe Hicks Jr., Braden Hicks, Sherman Hicks, Phil Phillips, Cody Phillips and Joe West.

Honorary bearers include Anthony Buckley, Chris Benoit, Cory Brown and Derrick West.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Rev. Eric Thlocco.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.