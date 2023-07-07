Funeral services for Lois Ann Webb will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Lois Ann Webb was born December 20, 1930, in Taylors Town, Pennsylvania to Thomas G. and Cigale (Rutan) Matthews. She passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Lois had been a resident of Hughes County since 1993 and was a 1948 graduate of Claysville High School in Pennsylvania. In 1954, she married Bobby Webb. They had two children: Thomas B. and Gail.

Lois loved Christian ministries, sewing, reading and painting.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Webb; one son, Thomas B. Webb; one sister, Bonita McDonough and one brother; Tommy Matthews.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail Sanders and husband Jerry of Wetumka, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Michael Sanders, Kimberly Clayton, and Kasey Choate; and six great-grandchildren Kailey Sanders, Kelsie Sanders, Samantha Clayton, Alli Gregory, Kamsin Choate and Kendi Choate.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jerry Sanders, Kendall Choate, Mike Sanders, Jeremy Clayton, Rick Summy and Shawn Summy.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Rev. Claude Butler

