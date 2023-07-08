Enrollment for new students continues at ECU

ADA – Enrollment options are still available for new students planning to enroll for classes at East Central University this fall. The university has already hosted six successful group enrollment events – known as “Tiger Enrollment Days” – this year. The last Tiger Enrollment Day event of the season will be held on July 27.

“Students who attend a Tiger Enrollment Day get to meet with an advisor to plan their fall courses, learn about student organizations, speak with a financial aid counselor and get their student ID card with just one visit to campus,” said Dr. Haley Matlock, director of ECU’s Academic Success Center.

Students will be introduced to a variety of student organizations and learn about opportunities such as Honors, Greek Life, study abroad or study away, choir, band, theatre, athletics and other activities.

Important services will also be on hand, including health services, counseling, wellness center, accessibility services, tutoring and career services. Along with choosing classes and getting a student ID, enrollment event attendees can also apply for housing, and visit the ECU Bookstore. Students who need to take a placement exam can do that during the Tiger Enrollment Day event as well.

“While we encourage beginning freshmen to sign up for Tiger Enrollment Day, they are also welcome to call our office and make an enrollment appointment if they prefer that instead,” Matlock said.

New tigers can sign up for group enrollment at www.ecok.edu/asc or contact the Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696 to schedule an appointment with an advisor. Enrollment will continue through the second week of August, but students are encouraged to enroll soon before classes become full.