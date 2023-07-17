Elmer Allen Frech was born June 22, 1947 in Enid, Oklahoma to Florence Rosella (Brainard) Frech and Ruben Benjamin Frech. He passed away July 15, 2023 at the age of 76.

Elmer graduated from Cherokee High School in 1965 and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and received his doctorate of pharmacy license in 1970. He later became a licensed compounding pharmacist and pedorthist.

Elmer moved to Okemah, Oklahoma in 1970 where he owned and operated pharmacies in Okemah and surrounding areas. He served the members of the community for over 50 years and was affectionately known as “Doc” by several of his customers and friends.

He was active in the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association, Jaycees, Kiwanis and a former member of the Okemah Public School Board. Elmer loved his “Frech Family Farm” where he enjoyed his cattle, chickens and fishing on his pond. He spent his free time golfing at the local golf course and loved his weekly Moon games with friends. He was extremely proud of his German heritage and was elated to find his grandfather’s homestead on a trip to Germany in recent years. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Shawnee and his strong faith and sense of humor were instrumental in him overcoming the many struggles and challenges he faced.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his two daughters, Stephanie Kornegay and husband Clint of Tulsa, and their children Berkley and Case, and Emily Giles and husband Brent of Oklahoma City, and their daughters Olivia and Brooklyn; brother, Gary and wife Judy of Corpus Christi, TX; nephews Ben and Ryan Frech; step-daughters Stacey Leathers of Stroud, Lezli Robinson of Cushing, and Jessica Leathers and husband Joseph of Enid along with their children and grandchildren, Lauren White, J.T. White and wife Jacelyn, Makenze Freeman and partner Caleb Vernon, Jessen Leathers, Hunter Leathers, Brody and L.J. Robinson, Gracelynn and Zella Walker; Zoee Mccracken and Greyson and Addisyn White.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Shawnee with Rev. Matthew Tassey officiating.

Viewing will be Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.