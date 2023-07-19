Funeral services for Janice Lee Green will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Weleetka United Methodist Fellowship with Pastor David Dunson officiating. Interment will follow at the Karlarney Family Cemetery near Clearview. Wake services will be Thursday, 7:00 PM also at the church.

Janice Lee Green was born March 31, 1951 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Thomas and Mary Jane Harjo. She passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Henryetta, Oklahoma at the age of 72.

Janice was a resident of Weleetka, Oklahoma where she had worked as a janitor and cook with nursing homes. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandson, Austin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Green; twos sons, Amos and Daniel Jr.; her parents; one brother, Richard Deere and three sisters, Betty Hicks, Nellie Butler and Elizabeth Harjo.

Survivors include her two sons, Louis Ray Green of Tulsa and Kirby Don Green of Weleetka; two brothers, Tommy Harjo of Wetumka and Roy Harjo of Lexington, Oklahoma; three sisters, Melissa Harjo and husband Brent of Wetumka, Helen Harjo of Holdenville and Alice Ross of Holdenville and one grandson, Austin Green.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.