Funeral services for Louis Holahta will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Greenleaf Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Berryhill – Holahta Cemetery with full military honors. Wake services will be Thursday, 7:30 PM also at the Greenleaf Baptist Church.

Louis Holahta was born, April 4, 1950 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Eugene and Cinda (Taylor) Holahta. He passed on to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Castle, Oklahoma.

Louis served his country with the United States Army and was honorably discharged on February 5, 1971. He received 6 medals during his proud service and was a dedicated soldier.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, two sisters, three brothers and two grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Warren Holahta of Sand Springs; siblings, Estella Berryhill and Alfred of Okemah, Arlinda Smith of Castle, Eugenia Holahta of Okemah, Timmie Holahta and Rhonda of Okemah and Regina Phillips of Okemah; three aunts, one uncle and many nieces, nephews and relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Charlie Buckley, Russell Locust, Randall Locust, Noah Phillips, Yahv Berryhill, Tafv Berryhill, Daniel Canard and James Turnbow.

Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and great-nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Simmon Harjo.