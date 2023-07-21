Fern Ellen Smith

Fern Ellen Smith, of Paden, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Prague, at the age of 82. Fern was born on December 24th, 1940 in Prague. She was the daughter of James Noble and Bessie Mae (Dowell) Capps. Fern was raised in Paden, where she attended Paden Public Schools and was a 1959 graduate of Paden High School. Fern was proud and dedicated, lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Paden.

Fern was a hard worker, working for several sewing factories. She also worked as a cook, dishwasher and cafeteria worker for Paden Public Schools. She later went to work at the Boley State School for Boys and later retired from the John Lilly Correctional Center, where she believed that every inmate should be treated with dignity, fairness and respect. Fern was often called upon by community members as a babysitter. Fern’s favorite roll in life was as Mom, Granny Fern, Aunt Fernie and tea party hostess.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Bob Hessman and her friend, Rick Hawkins.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Karen Gandy of Oklahoma City; her two sons, Ethan Smith and his wife, Jennifer, of Paden and Cody Smith and his wife, April of Heavener; ten grandchildren, Houston Gandy, Delana Gandy, August Ross and her husband, Matt, Pilar Dykes and her husband, Zack, Victoria Lee and her husband, Dean, Shelby Smith, Lillian Burton and her husband, Brent, Morgan Smith, Meredith Sue Ellen Smith and Olivia Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Jameson, Kyra, Kyson, Jadyn, Hudson, Harrison and her newest, born this week, Kellen; her brother, Joe Capps of Paden and her sister, Sue Hessman of Paden; special niece, Janie Capps Cook; special neighbors, Mark and Cindy Collins, Larry and Redonna Seaton and Marie Dunn and a host of family and friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Paden. Burial will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. The family will accept guest from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

