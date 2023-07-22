Funeral services for Corain Elaine Lowe-Zepeda will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Arbeka Church south of Henryetta. Interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Okemah. Wake services will be Monday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Corain Elaine “Peaches” Lowe-Zepeda was born May 24, 1958 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Frances Taryole and Tom Lowe. She passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 65.

Peaches graduated from Okemah High School in 1976. After graduation, she moved to Tucson, Arizona and raised her family there. Peaches went to college at Brown Mackie where she received her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She moved back to Oklahoma where she worked for Muscogee Creek Nation.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Frances (Taryole) Lowe; grandparents, Frank Taryole and Bessie Johnson; brothers, Jackson and Franklin Lowe; son, Robert Marc Tenario “Welch; husband Gilbert Anthony Zepeda; aunt Lerena Roberts; one niece, one nephew and a great-niece.

Survivors include two sons, David Tenario and Daryl Tenario of Tucson, Arizona; three daughters, Letisha Couch of Missouri, and Gillian Lowe and Rhaema Lowe of Henryetta; son in law, Garet Couth; two grandchildren, Alayna Couch and Garet Couch and a host of other relatives.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bennie Ray Harjo, “Cowboy” Matthew Roberts, “Fat” Jerome Roberts, Tony Lowe, Micco Lowe and Nathan Lowe.

Honorary bearers include Matthew Pavletic and Garet Couch.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Marvin Lowe and Bro. Wallace Gambler.

If you would like to donate on behalf of Peaches, please contact the Clarehouse at clarehouse.com.