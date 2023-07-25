Funeral services for Leland Roy Scott will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Lucas Harjo Cemetery east of Wetumka.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Leland Roy Scott of Wetumka, Oklahoma. Leland was born on September 11, 1943 at 5:43 PM and passed peacefully from this world surrounded by loved ones on Friday, July 21, 2023at 11:55 PM at his home.

Leland was born in Henryetta to Irene Davis and Buford Scott and raised in Dustin. He met the love of his life June Scott and married at the age of 15 on January 17, 1959 in Okemah, Oklahoma. From this union, they started a family and had three children, Tracy Leann, Vicki Denise and Jimmy Dale Scott.

Leland began working on the pipeline and it became his life’s passion. Along the way he became a top-notch welder who was highly respected by his peers. He met many friends, some becoming lifelong friends. For his work on the pipeline, Leland traveled all over the United States including Alaska, and as far off as Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad. Leland was a proud member of the local union 798 for 63 years, until his passing. He enjoyed working his cattle and horses and especially loved fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father, Buford Scott; his mother, Irene Davis; his beloved daughter, Tracy Deann Scott and his dear cousin, Jack Farley.

He is survived by his loving wife, June Scott of the home; two children, Vicki Lindsey and Jimmy Dale Scott of Wetumka and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins and friends all of whom loved and adored him.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bo and Zach Lindsey, Jesse Scott, Tavin Williams, Bobby Ballinger Jr. and Quasar Behn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger.