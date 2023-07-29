 Skip to content

Paden School Supply List

Pre-K:

1 Pair of scissors

2 Boxes of Ticonderoga pencils 

1 Pair of scissors 

1 Package of paper 

1 Package of Play-Doh (Primary colors) 

1 Nap mat 

Change of clothes (in a ziplock baggie) 

3 Clorox wipes 

1 Germ-X 

3 Packages of crayons  

1Box band aids 

1 Box of gallon zip locks 

1 Box of quart zip locks

2 Boxes of tissues

Kindergarten:

1 Ream white copy paper 

1 Pair of children’s scissors 

2 Pkg. washable markers 

4 – 24 ct. Crayola crayons 

2 Plastic 3-prong pocket folders (any color) 

1 – 3 hole zipper pencil pocket 

1 Water color set 

2 Pink chubby erasers 

10 Large glue sticks 2 large play-doh (any color) 

1 Small plastic school box 

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Bottle of hand sanitizer 

1 Disinfectant wipes 

1 Ziplock bags: Boys-gallon; Girls-quart            

1 Backpack (w/out wheels) 

1 Set of clothing w/underwear (size and weather appropriate)  

1 Water bottle that can stay in the classroom 

1 Pkg. pencils (Ticonderoga)  

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks   

1st Grade:

1 Backpack (no rolling backpacks please) 

2 Boxes of tissues 

1 Each of folders (red, blue, green, yellow) w/3 prongs and pockets 

3 Containers of Wet Ones 

3 Containers of Clorox wipes  

1 Set of headphones (no ear buds please) 

8 Large Elmer’s glue sticks 

4 Chubby erasers (no pencil-top erasers) 

1 Pack Black dry erase markers 

1 Box crayola markers (broadline type) 

2 Yellow highlighters 

2 (24 count) crayola crayons 

1 Pair scissors 

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga, no mechanical)  

1 School box (for desk supplies)  

1 Water bottle (screw on cap please) 

2 Reams of paper 

2 Spiral notebooks 

1 Bottle hand sanitizer 

2nd Grade:

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks 

2 Pocket folders 

1 Pack of index cards  

1 Pack eraser caps 

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga) 

2 Packs of markers, or 1 large pack 

1 Pack wide ruled notebook paper  

1 Container of disinfectant wipes (not clorox) 

2 Boxes of tissues 

1 Ruler 

Glue sticks (any size) 

1 Box of crayons (24 count)

Over-the-ear headphones (earbuds fall out of their ears)  

3rd Grade:

Backpack (no wheels)  

1 Pencil box 

1 Wooden ruler 

1 Pair of scissors 

2 – 24 count crayons 

1 – 8 count washable markers 

1 Pkg. Colored pencils 

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks 

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga) 

3 Glue sticks 

1 Bottle glue 

3 Expo markers (any color) 

2 Boxes kleenex 

Earbuds 

1 Pkg. Loose leaf notebook paper (wide) 

1 Pkg. Index cards (white)   

4th Grade:

2 Large packages of wide ruled notebook paper 

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)  

2 Spiral notebooks 

1 Pair of scissors 

1 Box crayons 

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Bottle elmer’s glue 

4 Glue sticks 

Pencil top erasers 

5 Pocket folders 

1 Box colored pencils 

2 Highlighters 

1 Crayon box  

2 Composition notebooks 

2 Clorox wipes 

Dry erase markers 

1 Pkg. Copy paper  

5th Grade:

Pencil box/pouch  

2 – Clorox wipes 

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer  

2 – Boxes Kleenex 

1 – Pkg. baby wipes 

1 – Pkg. dry erase markers  

1 – Pkg. colored pencils 

2 – Pkgs. lined, loose leaf paper  

2 – Composition notebooks 

1 – 2” Binder 

5 – Folders (to be put in binder) 

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)  

1 – Pkg. red pens 

1 – Pkg. crayons 

1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue 

1 – Pkg. glue sticks 

1 – Pair of earbuds 

1 – Ream of copy paper 

1 – Pkg. of highlighters

6th Grade:

Pencil box or Pencil pouch 

2 – Clorox wipes 

1 – Hand sanitizer 

2 – Boxes Kleenex Backpack – no wheels  

1 – Pkg. Expo dry erase markers 

1 – Pkg. colored pencils 

1 – Box markers 

1 – Pkg. lined notebook paper 

1 – 1” Binder 5 – Plastic folders (with 3 holes; to be put in binder) 

2 – Spiral notebooks  

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga) 

1 – Pkg. red pens 

1 – Pkg. blue/black pens 

1 – Pkg. highlighters 

1 – Pkg. large pink erasers  

2 – Glue sticks 

1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue 

1 – Large pair of scissors 

1 – Pair of earbuds 

1 – Ruler 

1 – Ream of copy paper 

Simple four function calculator (can NOT have +/- function)

Jr. High and High School

Every JH & HS student will need to bring the following: 

1 – Bottle of hand sanitizer 

1 – Bottle of clorox wipes

1 – Ream of copy paper Pencils/Erasers 

Pens (1 pkg each – Black, Blue, Red)

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga) 

Flash Drive 

JH English – Mrs. Copeland 

1 – Composition notebooks (wide or college ruled)  

1 – Pack highlighters (any color) 

1 – Spiral notebook  

1 – Pair of scissors  

1 – Pack crayons 

1 – Pack colored pencils  

1 – Pack markers 

HS English – Dr. Tucker

1 – 2-inch binder with loose leaf paper (Prefered no spiral notebooks)

1- Package of 3×5 lined note cards (25 for 9th and 10th/ 50 for 11th and 12th) 

Highlighter (Yellow works best for highlighting text & being able to read it)  Post-it Notes 

History – Coach Lee/Mrs. Grounds 

1 – Pocket folder for notes 

1 – Spiral Notebook 

Math – Mr. Jordan 

1 – Spiral Notebook

1 – Calculator  

7th Grade Math:  

Simple four function calculator (not scientific) 

8-12th Grades:  

TI 30 XS Multi-view or Casio FX 300 es plus 2 or FX 115 es plus

Science – Mr. McVeigh 

1 – 3 Ring Binder  

1 – Pkg. loose leaf paper 

1 – Set of Dividers 

1 – Pkg. colored pencils 

1 – Large eraser 

1 – 2 Pack of Black Expo Markers

 

 

 

