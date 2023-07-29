Paden School Supply List

Pre-K:

1 Pair of scissors

2 Boxes of Ticonderoga pencils

1 Package of paper

1 Package of Play-Doh (Primary colors)

1 Nap mat

Change of clothes (in a ziplock baggie)

3 Clorox wipes

1 Germ-X

3 Packages of crayons

1Box band aids

1 Box of gallon zip locks

1 Box of quart zip locks

2 Boxes of tissues

Kindergarten:

1 Ream white copy paper

1 Pair of children’s scissors

2 Pkg. washable markers

4 – 24 ct. Crayola crayons

2 Plastic 3-prong pocket folders (any color)

1 – 3 hole zipper pencil pocket

1 Water color set

2 Pink chubby erasers

10 Large glue sticks 2 large play-doh (any color)

1 Small plastic school box

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Bottle of hand sanitizer

1 Disinfectant wipes

1 Ziplock bags: Boys-gallon; Girls-quart

1 Backpack (w/out wheels)

1 Set of clothing w/underwear (size and weather appropriate)

1 Water bottle that can stay in the classroom

1 Pkg. pencils (Ticonderoga)

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks

1st Grade:

1 Backpack (no rolling backpacks please)

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Each of folders (red, blue, green, yellow) w/3 prongs and pockets

3 Containers of Wet Ones

3 Containers of Clorox wipes

1 Set of headphones (no ear buds please)

8 Large Elmer’s glue sticks

4 Chubby erasers (no pencil-top erasers)

1 Pack Black dry erase markers

1 Box crayola markers (broadline type)

2 Yellow highlighters

2 (24 count) crayola crayons

1 Pair scissors

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga, no mechanical)

1 School box (for desk supplies)

1 Water bottle (screw on cap please)

2 Reams of paper

2 Spiral notebooks

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

2nd Grade:

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks

2 Pocket folders

1 Pack of index cards

1 Pack eraser caps

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

2 Packs of markers, or 1 large pack

1 Pack wide ruled notebook paper

1 Container of disinfectant wipes (not clorox)

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Ruler

Glue sticks (any size)

1 Box of crayons (24 count)

Over-the-ear headphones (earbuds fall out of their ears)

3rd Grade:

Backpack (no wheels)

1 Pencil box

1 Wooden ruler

1 Pair of scissors

2 – 24 count crayons

1 – 8 count washable markers

1 Pkg. Colored pencils

2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

3 Glue sticks

1 Bottle glue

3 Expo markers (any color)

2 Boxes kleenex

Earbuds

1 Pkg. Loose leaf notebook paper (wide)

1 Pkg. Index cards (white)

4th Grade:

2 Large packages of wide ruled notebook paper

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

2 Spiral notebooks

1 Pair of scissors

1 Box crayons

2 Boxes of tissues

1 Bottle elmer’s glue

4 Glue sticks

Pencil top erasers

5 Pocket folders

1 Box colored pencils

2 Highlighters

1 Crayon box

2 Composition notebooks

2 Clorox wipes

Dry erase markers

1 Pkg. Copy paper

5th Grade:

Pencil box/pouch

2 – Clorox wipes

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer

2 – Boxes Kleenex

1 – Pkg. baby wipes

1 – Pkg. dry erase markers

1 – Pkg. colored pencils

2 – Pkgs. lined, loose leaf paper

2 – Composition notebooks

1 – 2” Binder

5 – Folders (to be put in binder)

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

1 – Pkg. red pens

1 – Pkg. crayons

1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue

1 – Pkg. glue sticks

1 – Pair of earbuds

1 – Ream of copy paper

1 – Pkg. of highlighters

6th Grade:

Pencil box or Pencil pouch

2 – Clorox wipes

1 – Hand sanitizer

2 – Boxes Kleenex Backpack – no wheels

1 – Pkg. Expo dry erase markers

1 – Pkg. colored pencils

1 – Box markers

1 – Pkg. lined notebook paper

1 – 1” Binder 5 – Plastic folders (with 3 holes; to be put in binder)

2 – Spiral notebooks

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

1 – Pkg. red pens

1 – Pkg. blue/black pens

1 – Pkg. highlighters

1 – Pkg. large pink erasers

2 – Glue sticks

1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue

1 – Large pair of scissors

1 – Pair of earbuds

1 – Ruler

1 – Ream of copy paper

Simple four function calculator (can NOT have +/- function)

Jr. High and High School

Every JH & HS student will need to bring the following:

1 – Bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – Bottle of clorox wipes

1 – Ream of copy paper Pencils/Erasers

Pens (1 pkg each – Black, Blue, Red)

24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)

Flash Drive

JH English – Mrs. Copeland

1 – Composition notebooks (wide or college ruled)

1 – Pack highlighters (any color)

1 – Spiral notebook

1 – Pair of scissors

1 – Pack crayons

1 – Pack colored pencils

1 – Pack markers

HS English – Dr. Tucker

1 – 2-inch binder with loose leaf paper (Prefered no spiral notebooks)

1- Package of 3×5 lined note cards (25 for 9th and 10th/ 50 for 11th and 12th)

Highlighter (Yellow works best for highlighting text & being able to read it) Post-it Notes

History – Coach Lee/Mrs. Grounds

1 – Pocket folder for notes

1 – Spiral Notebook

Math – Mr. Jordan

1 – Spiral Notebook

1 – Calculator

7th Grade Math:

Simple four function calculator (not scientific)

8-12th Grades:

TI 30 XS Multi-view or Casio FX 300 es plus 2 or FX 115 es plus

Science – Mr. McVeigh

1 – 3 Ring Binder

1 – Pkg. loose leaf paper

1 – Set of Dividers

1 – Pkg. colored pencils

1 – Large eraser

1 – 2 Pack of Black Expo Markers