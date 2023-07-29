Paden School Supply List
Pre-K:
1 Pair of scissors
2 Boxes of Ticonderoga pencils
1 Pair of scissors
1 Package of paper
1 Package of Play-Doh (Primary colors)
1 Nap mat
Change of clothes (in a ziplock baggie)
3 Clorox wipes
1 Germ-X
3 Packages of crayons
1Box band aids
1 Box of gallon zip locks
1 Box of quart zip locks
2 Boxes of tissues
Kindergarten:
1 Ream white copy paper
1 Pair of children’s scissors
2 Pkg. washable markers
4 – 24 ct. Crayola crayons
2 Plastic 3-prong pocket folders (any color)
1 – 3 hole zipper pencil pocket
1 Water color set
2 Pink chubby erasers
10 Large glue sticks 2 large play-doh (any color)
1 Small plastic school box
2 Boxes of tissues
1 Bottle of hand sanitizer
1 Disinfectant wipes
1 Ziplock bags: Boys-gallon; Girls-quart
1 Backpack (w/out wheels)
1 Set of clothing w/underwear (size and weather appropriate)
1 Water bottle that can stay in the classroom
1 Pkg. pencils (Ticonderoga)
2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks
1st Grade:
1 Backpack (no rolling backpacks please)
2 Boxes of tissues
1 Each of folders (red, blue, green, yellow) w/3 prongs and pockets
3 Containers of Wet Ones
3 Containers of Clorox wipes
1 Set of headphones (no ear buds please)
8 Large Elmer’s glue sticks
4 Chubby erasers (no pencil-top erasers)
1 Pack Black dry erase markers
1 Box crayola markers (broadline type)
2 Yellow highlighters
2 (24 count) crayola crayons
1 Pair scissors
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga, no mechanical)
1 School box (for desk supplies)
1 Water bottle (screw on cap please)
2 Reams of paper
2 Spiral notebooks
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
2nd Grade:
2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks
2 Pocket folders
1 Pack of index cards
1 Pack eraser caps
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
2 Packs of markers, or 1 large pack
1 Pack wide ruled notebook paper
1 Container of disinfectant wipes (not clorox)
2 Boxes of tissues
1 Ruler
Glue sticks (any size)
1 Box of crayons (24 count)
Over-the-ear headphones (earbuds fall out of their ears)
3rd Grade:
Backpack (no wheels)
1 Pencil box
1 Wooden ruler
1 Pair of scissors
2 – 24 count crayons
1 – 8 count washable markers
1 Pkg. Colored pencils
2 Wide ruled spiral notebooks
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
3 Glue sticks
1 Bottle glue
3 Expo markers (any color)
2 Boxes kleenex
Earbuds
1 Pkg. Loose leaf notebook paper (wide)
1 Pkg. Index cards (white)
4th Grade:
2 Large packages of wide ruled notebook paper
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
2 Spiral notebooks
1 Pair of scissors
1 Box crayons
2 Boxes of tissues
1 Bottle elmer’s glue
4 Glue sticks
Pencil top erasers
5 Pocket folders
1 Box colored pencils
2 Highlighters
1 Crayon box
2 Composition notebooks
2 Clorox wipes
Dry erase markers
1 Pkg. Copy paper
5th Grade:
Pencil box/pouch
2 – Clorox wipes
1 – Bottle hand sanitizer
2 – Boxes Kleenex
1 – Pkg. baby wipes
1 – Pkg. dry erase markers
1 – Pkg. colored pencils
2 – Pkgs. lined, loose leaf paper
2 – Composition notebooks
1 – 2” Binder
5 – Folders (to be put in binder)
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
1 – Pkg. red pens
1 – Pkg. crayons
1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue
1 – Pkg. glue sticks
1 – Pair of earbuds
1 – Ream of copy paper
1 – Pkg. of highlighters
6th Grade:
Pencil box or Pencil pouch
2 – Clorox wipes
1 – Hand sanitizer
2 – Boxes Kleenex Backpack – no wheels
1 – Pkg. Expo dry erase markers
1 – Pkg. colored pencils
1 – Box markers
1 – Pkg. lined notebook paper
1 – 1” Binder 5 – Plastic folders (with 3 holes; to be put in binder)
2 – Spiral notebooks
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
1 – Pkg. red pens
1 – Pkg. blue/black pens
1 – Pkg. highlighters
1 – Pkg. large pink erasers
2 – Glue sticks
1 – Bottle Elmer’s glue
1 – Large pair of scissors
1 – Pair of earbuds
1 – Ruler
1 – Ream of copy paper
Simple four function calculator (can NOT have +/- function)
Jr. High and High School
Every JH & HS student will need to bring the following:
1 – Bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – Bottle of clorox wipes
1 – Ream of copy paper Pencils/Erasers
Pens (1 pkg each – Black, Blue, Red)
24 – #2 Pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
Flash Drive
JH English – Mrs. Copeland
1 – Composition notebooks (wide or college ruled)
1 – Pack highlighters (any color)
1 – Spiral notebook
1 – Pair of scissors
1 – Pack crayons
1 – Pack colored pencils
1 – Pack markers
HS English – Dr. Tucker
1 – 2-inch binder with loose leaf paper (Prefered no spiral notebooks)
1- Package of 3×5 lined note cards (25 for 9th and 10th/ 50 for 11th and 12th)
Highlighter (Yellow works best for highlighting text & being able to read it) Post-it Notes
History – Coach Lee/Mrs. Grounds
1 – Pocket folder for notes
1 – Spiral Notebook
Math – Mr. Jordan
1 – Spiral Notebook
1 – Calculator
7th Grade Math:
Simple four function calculator (not scientific)
8-12th Grades:
TI 30 XS Multi-view or Casio FX 300 es plus 2 or FX 115 es plus
Science – Mr. McVeigh
1 – 3 Ring Binder
1 – Pkg. loose leaf paper
1 – Set of Dividers
1 – Pkg. colored pencils
1 – Large eraser
1 – 2 Pack of Black Expo Markers