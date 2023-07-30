Hazel “Charlene” Eary

Hazel “Charlene” Eary, 85, of Oklahoma City went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 21st, 2023 at home, with her family by her side. Charlene was born in Okemah, Oklahoma on July 17, 1938 to Ray and Ethel Ponder. She grew up in and around Okemah and as a young girl, Charlene enjoyed living on the family’s small farm and attending to the pets and animals there. As a student at Okemah High School, she participated in many school activities, including Speech, Play, Librarian, and Student Council. Soon after graduating Okemah High in 1956, Charlene began her true life calling as a nurse and began attending nurses training in Oklahoma City at Mercy Hospital. Charlene married the love of her life, Finis Eary, on October 8th, 1957 at Calvary Baptist church in Okemah. Finis was enlisted in the Us Air Force, and they began their life together stationed at Walker Air Force base in Roswell, New Mexico. While stationed in New Mexico, they were blessed with their two children Diane and David. At the end of Finis’s military service in New Mexico they returned to Oklahoma and settled in Oklahoma City, where they would remain and call it their home. In 1974 Charlene graduated from Oklahoma State University School of Nursing where she was certified as a Registered Nurse and began her nursing career. Returning to school Charlene earned a Bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma University in Psychology and her Teaching Certificate from the Oklahoma State Department of Education in 1991. While at OU she made the Dean’s Honor Roll. During her career as a nurse, she worked at several medical institutions and doctor’s offices. A caretaker by nature she truly enjoyed her profession and made it her passion. Charlene and Finis loved to travel and were able to visit many places in their lifetimes including many overseas destinations. A particularly special trip to the Holy Lands included family and church friends. Later in life Charlene and Finis obtained a lake house where they loved to entertain their parents, children, grandchildren and friends. Gifted with a humble gentle spirit Charlene was devoted to her family and provided for them with her special gifts of sewing and cooking… creating beautiful dresses and shirts for her children. Becoming a Christian early in life Charlene loved to serve in her churches, sponsoring groups of kids to Falls Creek, participating on mission trips and supporting the Billy Graham and James Robinson crusades. When Charlene and Finis became members of Southern Hills Baptist Church, they knew they had found that special place to serve and worship. Charlene loved her church and her church family, a place where her and Finis would create so many endearing relationships with the people there. Charlene served on mission trips, as a Sunday School teacher and member of the prayer ministry. Her faith in Christ inspired her life as she loved to share the word of God to her family and anyone else who would listen. Charlene will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, caretaker and a servant deeply committed to God and family. Her last years were completely devoted to the well-being of her mother as she cared for her in her home until she had no more strength to do so. “A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm all the days of her life.” She was preceded in death by her father Ray Ponder and Brother Jimmie Ponder. She is survived by her Mother, Ethel Ponder; Husband of 66 years, Finis Eary; Daughter, Diane Lakin and husband Mike Lakin; Son, David Eary; Grandchildren, Aaron Benson, Deidra Ozment and Amber Benson

Great grandchildren, Holden Ozment, Bonnie Ozment, Matilda Benson, Aurie Benson, Roux Benson; as well as loving extended family and countless friends. Services for Charlene were held 10:00 AM Friday July 28, 2023 at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Her urn will be interred at Highland Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com. Vondel Smith Mortuary 4000 SW 119th St OKc, OK 73173 405-692-5503.