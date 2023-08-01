Timmie Wayne Scott

Graveside services for Timmie Wayne Scott will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Timmie Wayne Scott was born July 30, 1957, in Okmulgee, Okla., to Charles and Pat (Thompson) Scott. He passed away Saturday, July 29, 202,3 in Okmulgee at the age of 65.

Tim was a resident of Morris, Okla., and a 1975 graduate of Mason High School. He and LaHonda (Mogridge) Scott were married in March 1989 in Okmulgee.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Pat Scott.

He is survived by his father, Charles Scott of Okmulgee; his wife, LaHonda Scott of the home; two sons, J.D. Scott and wife Chelsea of Okemah and Patrick Scott of Morris; one daughter, Laramie Scott of Morris; one brother, Greg Scott and wife Tanya of Okemah; one sister, Debbie Casey and husband David of Morris and his grandson, Jessie Scott of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Alan Hudgins, John Paul Porter, Sam Pinner, Raymond Padgett, Brad Casey and Eric Huckabee.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.