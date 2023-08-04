Funeral services for Cynda Louann Factor will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Roberts Family Cemetery in Okemah.

Cynda Louann Factor was born April 17, 1965 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Louis Factor and Patty Sue (Roberts) Factor. She passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Gwendolyn Factor.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Creek of Ada; one son, Matthew Wayne Factor and wife Annica of Ada; one daughter, Christine Britt and husband Duane Cherry of Ada and 10 grandchildren, Dallas, Tafv, Rhylan, Blakely and Madison Factor, Sakhira and Niya Billey, Mckinley Factor, Karson Pennington and Kenyon Pennington.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Darrayl Jones, Joe Leitka Kendall Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Russell Roberts and Bodie Roberts.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

