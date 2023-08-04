Governor Stitt taps Ellen Buettner to serve as CEO of Oklahoma Health Care Authority

On August 2, 2023, Governor Kevin Stitt announced his appointment of Ellen Buettner as CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA).

“For 15 years, Ellen has been a dedicated public servant in the health and human services sector and she is the right person to lead the OHCA through the challenges and exciting milestones on the horizon,” said Governor Stitt. “Her track record of excellence in organizational leadership will ensure the OHCA remains committed to serving Oklahomans with consistency and transparency.”

Since 2019, Ellen has served as the Chief of Staff of the OHCA, leading hundreds of employees and directing the agency’s core values of transparency, accountability, and operational excellence. Prior to joining the OHCA, Ellen worked as the Chief of Legislative Affairs in Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General since 2018. From 2011-2018, Ellen held various administrative positions in the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services: Assistant General Counsel, Director of Human Resources, and Senior Director of Government Relations and Public Accountability.

“I am honored and grateful to continue serving the state as CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority during this monumental time for the agency,” said Ellen Buettner. “I am incredibly proud of the meaningful work we have done over the last four years and I look forward to leading this dedicated team through new and exciting opportunities to improve the health and quality of life of our fellow Oklahomans.”

Ellen earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in 2004 and 2007 respectively. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Administrative Leadership in 2015 and a PH.D. in Communication in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma.