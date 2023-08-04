Livestock and human health experts available to discuss safety in extreme heat

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees for the remainder of the week. Oklahoma State University Extension specialists are available to discuss how people can stay hydrated and protect themselves and their livestock from heat stress.

Janice Hermann is an OSU Extension nutrition specialist who can discuss how to identify the signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion, how much water people should consume to stay hydrated, when to consume electrolytes and who is most at risk in extreme heat.

David Lalman is an OSU Extension beef cattle specialist who can discuss how to assess and minimize heat stress in cattle. Lalman can explain why cattle on pasture are not as susceptible to heat stress as those in feedlots or otherwise confined to pens.

