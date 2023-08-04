Okemah Insurance and Cross Timbers Insurance merge

By R.L. Thompson

The Okemah Insurance Agency, Inc. and Cross Timbers Insurance Group, LLC announced their merger on July 19.

Tom Sexton has operated the Okemah Insurance Agency for almost 18 years. His daughter Dixie Sexton White joined him at the agency a few years ago. While Tom is retiring, Dixie is moving across the street and will continue to serve customers. Tom is going home to work cattle and enjoy the grandkids.

In addition to leading Okemah Insurance Agency, Tom has been a community leader in Okemah for many years. He and his family owned and operated Sexton Feed and Farm Supply for 11 years. He was the President of Oklahoma Young Farmers and National Young Farmers Committee Chair. He worked for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture for seven years. His involvement in agriculture took Tom to China on two different working trips. Tom worked for Spirit Insurance for one year and Oklahoma Farm Bureau for two years.

Tom served on the Board of Education at Wes Watkins Career Tech for 18 years. He served on the Okemah Chamber of Commerce Committee for 14 years and also served as Chamber President during his tenure. For eight years, Tom was the Coordinator of the Annual Lt. Governor’s Turkey Hunt. He is also an inductee into the Okemah Hall of Fame.

The merger is complete on paper, though it will take a little while for the transfer to be complete. Okemah Insurance is joining Cross Timbers Insurance at their office located at 316 West Broadway. Tom stated in his letter concerning the merger regarding serving their present customer base stating “as it turns out Kathleen and her staff have experience with many of the companies we have utilized insuring our customers. The few carriers we have that are new to them are ‘on board’ with the merger and anxious to continue to serve your ongoing coverage needs.”

Tom noted that Cross Timbers is excited about the merger and is anxious to meet each of the Okemah Insurance Clients. Tom commented “I know many of you have been with us for decades. It is my sincere hope you will offer them the same consideration you gave me when we purchased the agency from Spirit.”

The client files and the phone number for Okemah Insurance (918-623-2929) will be transferred.

As Tom enters retirement, he stated “I want to personally thank you for your patronage for the last many years. As I mentioned, Dixie will be in the Cross Timbers office on a regular basis, and though I am no longer in the business, I’ll still be around and be available to offer any support I can to Kathleen and or to you to assure a smooth transition.”