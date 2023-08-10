Osage Ballet to Perform at SSC

The Seminole State College Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) grant program will host a performance of the Osage ballet “Wahzhazhe” on Aug. 15 in the Jeff Johnston Fine Arts Auditorium, located on the College’s campus. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“Wahzhazhe” offers an immersive journey spanning 400 years of Osage history. The ballet depicts a culture that once thrived untouched by external forces and the impact of European settlers – a period marked by change, disease, affluence, modernization, loss and the eventual fusion into modern American culture.

Following the ballet performance, attendees are invited to meet the talented ballerinas who brought the narrative to life and enjoy light refreshments in the foyer of the auditorium.

“We’re excited to host this event on our campus. This performance not only showcases the beauty of contemporary ballet but also offers a window into the rich tapestry of Osage history. We are certain this event will be a meaningful educational experience for our community,” Kay Wallace, SSC NASNTI Director, said.

“Wahzhazhe” has garnered widespread recognition. In 2013, the ballet earned the distinguished honor of performing to sold-out audiences at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

SSC’s NASNTI grant program is 100% federally funded in the amount of $450,000 annually. In addition to hosting cultural experiences on campus, the grant also provides support for students with disabilities by training faculty and staff in best practices, implementing assistive devices and technology and redesigning foundational courses to ensure they best support online students with disabilities. NASNTI was also awarded a supplemental grant to aid in the initiative of Native language preservation and revitalization.