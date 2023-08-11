BARKING WATER MUSIC FESTIVAL

SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9 IN WEWOKA!

The annual “Barking Water Music Festival” will take place in downtown Wewoka, OK Saturday night September, 9 2023 at 6:30 pm.

In it’s 4th year, the event will bring talented Oklahoma artists to the stage at 2nd and Wewoka in front of the Seminole County Courthouse.

Festival executive producer, Teresa Smart is very excited about this year’s line up. “We have some of the best talent in the nation here in Oklahoma, and I believe the best of the best will be in Wewoka for the festival this year!” Smart, who co-produces the concert along side Tim Russell, insists the event is always free to the public. “We have to keep our small towns exciting in order to grow, and what better way to showcase Wewoka than a free downtown concert!”

The musical line up includes: “Back Road Asylum” which features members from Seminole, Shawnee and the Harrah/Choctaw area. “Shawna Russell Band” from Okemah, “The Switch” from Wewoka, and the headliner; “Weston Horn and The Hush” from Tulsa.

“There will be something for everyone” according to Tim Russell. “We have classic rock, country, original singer/songwriter performers as well as a 9 piece Blues/Rock band (Weston Horn and The Hush) that will blow you away!”

There will be food trucks on site, so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a wonderful evening of Oklahoma Music in Wewoka, OK September 9th at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.