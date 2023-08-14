Sen. Rogers announces he will not seek reelection

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, announced Monday that he would not be seeking reelection to the Oklahoma Senate. Rogers was elected to the state’s upper chamber in 2020 and his current term is set to end in 2024.

Rogers said after much careful consideration, he has decided to pursue other options, but expressed his gratitude to his constituents for allowing him to represent them in the Senate.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank my constituents for this opportunity, trusting me to serve as their voice, and for their input and support,” Rogers said. “It has been an honor to represent the people of Senate District 37, and I will continue to work with and serve them through the end of my term.”

Rogers added that he’d also like to thank his colleagues in the Senate for their guidance, support and friendship.

“I cannot thank Senate leadership and my fellow senators enough for their support and camaraderie over the past few years,” Rogers said. “I am very thankful for the connections and friendships I’ve made with my colleagues and hope to continue those relationships long after our tenures in the Legislature.”

Rogers’ district includes a portion of Tulsa, as well as parts of Sand Springs, Glenpool and Jenks.