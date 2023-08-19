OKLAHOMA CITY MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN A DECADE IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR IMPERSONATING AN FBI SPECIAL AGENT AND ILLEGALLY POSSESSING A FIREARM

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, Seth Daniel Grant, 38, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 11 years in federal prison for impersonating a special agent with the FBI and for illegally possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma and Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray for the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office.

“Impersonating a federal officer for personal gain is an insult to the vital role the FBI plays in our community on a daily basis,” said U.S. Attorney Troester. “The FBI, like many other federal law enforcement agencies, plays an integral role in protecting citizens and is an invaluable partner to our office. We will continue to do our part to uphold its reputation from those who would seek to take advantage of it.”

“By pretending to be an FBI agent, Mr. Grant boldly exploited the trust the FBI has with the communities we serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Gray. “As the sentence shows, impersonating a federal officer for any reason is a serious crime. We will not tolerate those who seek to degrade the operations of real law enforcement and put public safety at risk.”

On April 20, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Grant, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or ammunition. On September 13, 2022, Grant pleaded guilty to both counts.

According to public record and information presented at sentencing, on or about January 24, 2022, Grant falsely assumed the role of Special Agent of the FBI and presented stolen FBI credentials to several individuals to support his false claim. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a retail store in Edmond, Oklahoma. Grant assumed this false character to attempt to obtain information that would expose the location of another individual. At the time of the offense, law enforcement also found Grant in possession of a firearm, despite having multiple felony convictions. Public records reflect Grant has a lengthy criminal history, including the following felony convictions:

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2004-990, Attempted Larceny of Automobile, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2005-2921, Possession of a Taken/Stolen Credit Card

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2012-7592, Second Degree Burglary

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2013-970, Forgery in the Second Degree

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2013-1706, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF 2013-4326, Possession of Contraband in Penal Institution

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2016-569, Possession of Methamphetamine and Heroin with Intent to Distribute and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2021-1355, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2021-2437, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Oklahoma County, Case No. CF-2021-4934, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

At the sentencing hearing yesterday, U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti sentenced Grant to serve 11 years in federal prison. In announcing the sentence, the court noted the serious nature of this offense, the need to protect the public, and also Mr. Grant’s years-long spree of unabated criminal conduct.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and the Edmond Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan West prosecuted the case.

Reference is made to the public record for additional information.