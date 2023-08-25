Rainbow Quilts Given to Rainbow Nursing Home

Submitted by: Jamie Braden

“Every Tuesday was Quilting Day at our church in Depew.” said Rainbow Nursing Home resident, Beth, as she held her new colorful lap quilt. “A room full of women with many hands working round would gather each week. Those were good times.” Memories flooded back to Ms. Beth and other residents as a local quilter gifted them 25 quilts Tuesday morning.

Clara Garrett, from Mason, gifted 25 colorful lap quilts to the Rainbow Nursing Home in Bristow. After receiving lifetime collections of fabric from her mother, sister, and other family members that are unable to sew anymore, she decided to make as many little quilts as she could with scraps. Using the scraps and a mixture of patterns, prints, and colors made it to where Ms. Clara could use up her fabric collection and share with others. When another resident asked how long it took to make a quilt, Ms. Clara just simply stated, “A day or two, it just depends.”

The little rainbows of lap quilts are perfectly sized for use in a wheelchair. Each quilt is different and no two are the same. The quilts are all made with a mixture of patterns, prints, and quilt blocks. Each quilt is machine pieced and machine quilted by Ms. Clara herself.

With months and months of love, care, and the occasional seam ripping, Clara’s great grandchildren started to notice that she was spending lots of time in her “Stitchin’ Barn”. Conda Goode, Clara’s daughter, granddaughter, and four of her great grandchildren joined her in giving her rainbow collection of quilts to Rainbow Nursing Home.