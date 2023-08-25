Rep. Conley Announces She will not Seek Reelection in 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, announced Thursday she would not seek a fourth term in 2024. Conley, whose district covers parts of McClain and Cleveland counties, was first elected in 2018, and was reelected in 2020, and 2022.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve my family, friends and neighbors in House District 20,” Conley said. “I have had amazing successes and incredible challenges, which I know will allow me to continue to serve the state of Oklahoma and the communities I represent as I move into my next chapter.”

Conley has been a certified teacher for 33 years and is currently working as an adjunct professor at Southwestern Christian University. Her focus during her time in office has been on improving educational outcomes for students across the state of Oklahoma, fighting against sexually explicit content in schools, and fighting for parental rights

“As God leads me to my next assignment, I look back on my time in office and am so grateful to the voters that allowed me to speak for them for the last five years,” Conley said. “As it always has been, my focus is on the students of our great state and providing them with the opportunities to have the bright and successful future they deserve.”

Conley thanks her husband Paden of 34 years, her sons Lake and Gant, and daughters-in-law Alex and Alaina, as well as her father Ike and late mother Marie for all their support. Conley this week welcomed the birth of her first granddaughter Reagan.

“Thank you to the amazing people of House District 20, the people from across the state and my amazing colleagues for your prayers, encouragement and support over the last five years and that I know will continue in the last year of my tenure. I have been truly blessed,” she said.