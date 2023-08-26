McCall Issues Statement Condemning Bomb Threats Against Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, today issued a statement condemning the bomb threats recently called in to multiple Oklahoma schools and asking education stakeholders to tone down political rhetoric and renew their focus on increased student academic outcomes.

“First and foremost, I want to condemn the bomb threats leveled against multiple public schools here in Oklahoma this week. Violence, and threats of violence, whether a hoax or legitimate, against our students are completely unacceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Secondly, I would like to see the political activism surrounding education eliminated, and more targeted action plans focused on raising test scores and increasing education outcomes for our students. Recently, it seems as if 5% of the people are stirring up controversy, while the other 95% just want to see our kids get better test scores and succeed in the classroom.

Oklahoma classrooms should not be laboratories for political activism, they should be places where our kids go to learn the basic education skills needed to succeed. In the same way, Oklahoma’s elected leaders should not be adding fuel to the fires of controversy, we should be focused on making sure our kids are getting a good education, and our educational outcomes are improving.

Oklahoma’s education ranking is among the lowest in the country for a number of reasons, and that ranking isn’t going to change if we are constantly engaged in a political battle of wills. We must get the focus back on student outcomes, and away from political rhetoric.

I’m calling on all involved parties to end the rhetoric and do better for the children of Oklahoma.”