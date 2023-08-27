Teddy Johnny Jackson

December 23, 1950 – August 25, 2023

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Weleetka Fairlawn Cemetery in Weleetka, Oklahoma on Friday, September 1, 2023 under the direction of Williamsom-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st at Williamsom-Spradlim in Weleetka.

Following graveside services, all are invited for celebration of life at the Clearview Gymnasium at 112 West Douglas in Clearview, Oklahoma. Food will be served.

His wife, Marilyn Ballard Jackson, and children would love to have you come to share memories of Teddy with them.