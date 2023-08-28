Barbara Jane Dowty

Funeral services for Barbara Jane Dowty will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden.

Barbara Jane Dowty was born December 1, 1939 in Milfay, Oklahoma to Troy and Mary Cleo (Brown) Clounts. She passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at her home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 83.

Mrs. Dowty was a longtime resident of Paden. She was a graduate of Yuba City High School in California and later completed the nursing program to become a L.P.N. She and Charles Monroe Dowty were married November 7, 1958 in Oroville, California. He later preceded her in death in 1995. Mrs. Dowty enjoyed her dogs and going to Branson, Missouri. She was a devoted member of the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden and most of all, loved spending time with her family.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Mary Arnedith Parks; two brothers, Earl and Kenneth Clounts and a sister, June Nutt.

Survivors include three children, Lequitta Pitts and husband Don of Pink, Oklahoma, Loree McDaniel of Blaire, Oklahoma and Bobby Dowty of Paden; three sisters, Susie Hunter, Sherry Perry and husband Alvin and Brenda Clounts all of Paden; sister-in-law, Carolyn Clounts of Seminole; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Deric Parks, Dustin Parks, Justin Rogers, Nick Bartos, Chris Yates and Michael Brown.

Honorary pallbearers include Nathan Williams, Jason Curry and Ron Emerson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Terry Garner.

