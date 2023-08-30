DUI arrest at Dollar General

By R.L. Thompson

A number of law enforcement vehicles gathered in the Okemah Dollar General store parking lot on Wednesday afternoon drawing the attention and curiosity of many people.

An incident report was filed at the Okemah Police Department by Okemah Police Officer Trey Jordan detailing the events that occurred on August 16 at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Officer Jordan reported that he received a dispatch from a 911 call stating a truck driving reckless was heading westbound on Highway 62 just east of Okemah. The reporting party stated the vehicle was all over the road. According to the report filed by Officer Jordan, he spotted the vehicle as it was headed eastbound on East Columbia around the 700 block. He witnessed the vehicle going left of center three times before pulling in behind the vehicle and activating his emergency lights.

In the incident report, Officer Jordan noted the driver waived his left hand out the window as if he was aggravated that the officer had initiated a stop. However, according to the report, the driver was still weaving across the center line and the fog line driving at inconsistent speeds ranging from 35-45 miles per hour.

Officer Jordan stated in his report that the driver continue to ignore his attempts to get him to stop. After traveling for about six more blocks, the driver pulled into the southeast entrance of the Dollar General parking lot weaving in between cars and pedestrians continuing to drive about 75 to 100 yards before coming to a complete stop.

Officer Jordan used his loud speaker to advise the driver and the passenger to remain in the vehicle with their hands on the ceiling for officer safety. While the driver complied, the passenger ignored the commands and exited the vehicle. The report said the passenger was stumbling and reaching for the side of the truck to steady himself.

Officer Jordan made contact with the passenger and placed him in handcuffs and a sitting position with his legs crossed. The passenger was identified as Sherman Clouse. Officer Jordan noted in the report that he could smell a strong presence of alcohol emanating from Clouse’s person. He also said that Clouse’s words were slurred and not audible.

Officer Jordan approached the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle. He noticed the driver was unsteady and could not maintain his balance on his own. The driver, identified as Rickey Dean Silkwood, was placed into handcuffs as well and placed into a sitting position.

Officer Jordan stated in the report that he noticed a bottle of pills in open view in the cupholder of the truck. The prescription was oxycodone 7.5 mg/325 mg. Tylenol. He also completed an inventory of the vehicle and found one open container of beer that matched the open cans located in the pick up bed and unopened cans in the ice chest.

By this time other officers had arrived. Officer Jordan handed over the DUI investigation to officer, Avery Jones of the Okemah Police Department. Officer, David McGehee assume the investigation on the public intoxication for Sherman Clouse.

Okemah wrecker was dispatched to the location. After a full inventory was done on the truck, it was released to Jamie Kennedy with a Okemah Wrecker Service.

Officer Jordan transported Silkwood to the Creek Nation Hospital for the Oklahoma State DUI blood test. After the completion of the blood test, Officer Jordan transported Silkwood to the Okfuskee County Jail with no further incident. Silkwood was booked into jail for driving under the influence.