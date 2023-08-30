Hamilton appointed to Strategic Military Planning Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, appointed Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, to the Strategic Military Planning Commission. Hamilton, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, will serve on the nine-member commission as an ex-officio member.

“I greatly appreciate Pro Tem Treat for appointing me to this position,” Hamilton said. “As an avid supporter of our troops and as a veteran myself, I look forward to using my military experience to advocate for our service members, put further protections in place for our state’s military instillations, and above all, continue fighting for our great nation.”

Treat added that Hamilton’s background will be beneficial to the commission and thanked him for accepting the role.

“The Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission is essential to ensuring our military bases are working efficiently and protecting the interest of the communities and soldiers who are stationed in the state,” Treat said. “Senator Hamilton is uniquely qualified to serve on this commission. His courageous military service, continued dedication to Oklahoma veterans, and as the Senate vice chair on military affairs gives him the background, expertise and shows he has a true conviction to ensuring Oklahoma’s military installations are operating as proficiently as possible. I appreciate his commitment and for accepting this additional role.”

Other members of the commission include the Secretary of Veterans Affairs; representatives appointed by the governor from Altus Air Force Base, Vance Air Force Base, Fort Sill, Tinker Air Force Base and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant; and a member appointed by the Speaker of the House.