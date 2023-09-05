Dugger announces he won’t seek third Senate term

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, has announced he will not seek a third term in the Oklahoma Senate. First elected in 2016, Dugger said he would complete his current term representing Senate District 21, which concludes in November of 2024. The district includes much of Payne County and parts of Creek County.

“Serving in the Oklahoma Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I am forever grateful to the citizens of District 21 for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol,” Dugger said. “When I was first elected to the Legislature, I told myself eight years would allow enough time to help make a positive difference in our district. Once I retire from office, I look forward to being able to spend time with my wife, Ann, on personal projects.”

Dugger is chair of the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies and holds seats on the full Appropriations Committee; the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Budget; Public Safety; Retirement and Insurance; and the Tourism and Wildlife Committee.

A retired certified public accountant and veteran, Dugger has been a Stillwater resident since 1979, and is a former city council member and vice-mayor. He and his wife Ann are both Oklahoma State University graduates and have continued to support OSU by funding scholarships and through their volunteer work hosting and mentoring international students.

“Senator Dugger has been an incredible friend and colleague to me and many others in the Senate,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “His commitment to public service is unmatched. Whether it was his dedication at a younger age earning honors as an Eagle Scout, his service to his community through the Stillwater Chamber, as a board member of the Red Cross and his commitment to volunteering at several local non-profit organizations, he embodies what it means to have a servant’s heart. I wish him and his wife, Ann, well in whatever the future holds for them.”