Funeral services for Michael Rex Herring will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Okemah Church of Christ.

Michael Rex Herring was born April 26, 1982 in Ada, Oklahoma to Rex M. Herring and Dorothy Mae Walker. He passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 41.

Michael was a resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma and a 2001 graduate of Byng High School. He later attended college and enjoyed a career as an arborist. He loved sports and fishing and was loved by many who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rex M. Herring.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Mae Walker; his brother, Jason William Herring; sisters, Gail Kelley and husband Pat and Donna Herring; nieces and nephews, Syndey Mae, Houstin, Austin, Wesley and Cherri; aunts and uncles, Clyde Walker and wife Susan, Wayne Walker and wife Lynn, Howard Walker and wife Gina, Mary Davis, Laura Sessions and Daryl Coston and his grandmother, Evalyn Herring.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

