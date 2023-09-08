Billie Leon Elliott was born September 29, 1941 in Corbin, Kentucky to Colson Elliott and Bonnie (Thomas) Elliott. He passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 81.

Bill was a longtime resident of Okemah where he worked as the Okfuskee County Emergency Management Director. Bill and Cammy (Morris) Elliott were married March 16, 1973 in South Lake Tahoe, California. He and Cammy enjoyed fishing and loved to go to the lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Cammy Elliott of Okemah; one son, Karl Thomas Eliott and wife Michelle of Oregon; one step-son, Richard Lovelace of Okemah; one granddaughter, Cheri Iijimi of Troy, Michigan and great-grandchild, Kaito Iijimi.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

