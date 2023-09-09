American Legion to sponsor Flight Academy

By R.L.Thompson

Ron Gott, Commander of American Legion Post 0123 in Okemah announced this week, the American Legion will host the Sooner Flight Academy Day Camp again this year.

The Flight Academy is a hands on Science Aviation Exploration for children ages 8-12.

The Flight Academy is scheduled for Saturday, September 30 starting at 10:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Okfuskee County History Center located at 407 West Broadway in Okemah.

The Flight Academy is free to attend and lunch will be provided.

To register, contact Ron Gott at 405-820-4509. The last day to register is September 23.