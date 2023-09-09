SONIC Donates to Local Schools

In August, SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to support local education across the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (September 7, 2023) – SONIC® Drive-In is dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year. In August, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

The $1 million donation is part of the SONIC Drive-In brand’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.

* In Henryetta, Oklahoma, five exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $115.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Henryetta Elementary School: Mrs. James for the project Add Color to Our Class for Grades 3-5



Henryetta Elementary School: Mrs. Jones for the project Lets Get Learning! for Grades PreK-2



Henryetta Elementary School: Mrs. Leader for the project Fun Supplies for Learning for Grades PreK-2



Henryetta Middle School: Mrs. Danker for the project Hands-on Engineering for Grades 6-8



Henryetta Senior High School: Ms. Smith for the project Classroom Collaborations for Grades 9-12



* In Holdenville, Oklahoma, two exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $55.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Ethel Reed Elementary School: Mrs. Wakefield for the project A Colorful World! for Grades PreK-2



Ethel Reed Elementary School: Mrs. Watters for the project Ready to Read for Grades PreK-2



* In Okemah, Oklahoma, five exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $104.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Mason Elementary School: Mrs. Rogers for the project Libraries are Life for Grades 6-8



Mason Elementary School: Ms. Loveland for the project Literacy With Technology for Grades PreK-2



Mason High School: Mrs. Nichols for the project Hands-On Learning With Digital Support for Grades 9-12



Mason High School: Mrs. Whitney for the project Small School PE for Grades 3-5



Oakes Elementary School: Mrs. Gay for the project Hands-on Fun With Math Tools for Grades PreK-2



* In Okmulgee, Oklahoma, two exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $545.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Dunbar Intermediate School: Mrs. Norton for the project Telling Our STEM Story for Grades 6-8



Twin Hills Elementary School: Ms. Lee for the project Moving to Learn for Grades 6-8



* In Wetumka, Oklahoma, two exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $138.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Wetumka Elementary School: Mrs. Crawford for the project Amazing Lights for Grades PreK-2



Wetumka Senior High School: Mrs. Ashley Bagwell for the project Mrs. Bagwell’s Art Room Refill for Grades 6-8



* In Wewoka, Oklahoma, three exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $142.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Wewoka Elementary School: Ms. Foster for the project Technology, Flexible Seating and More for Grades PreK-2



Wewoka Middle School: Mr. Ross Beeler for the project Resources for All for Grades 6-8



Wewoka Middle School: Ms. Azlin for the project A Safe Space for Grades 6-8



“SONIC’s dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink.”

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.

Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

*SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.