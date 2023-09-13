Okfuskee County 4-H’ers recognized at State 4-H Roundup 

County 4-H’ers recognized at State 4-H Roundup

Four Okfuskee County 4-H’ers were recognized for their achievements at the 102nd State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University. They all received their awards during the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma Honor Night Assembly where club members from across the state were awarded more than$146,000 in educational scholarships.

Kelsey Smith was named the state record book winner in the dairy project. The Southwest Dairy Museum sponsors the $1,200 scholarship she received. She was also selected to serve as a delegate to National 4-H Congress that will take place later this year in Atlanta, Georgia. An active 4-H’er for eight years, she is a member of the Mason 4-H Club. She has taken part in nearly 50 community service projects and led a dozen workshops and classes. One of her favorite activities is making bread in a bag with elementary school students. She is a student at Mason Public Schools and the daughter of Jerold and Tonia Smith.

Clarissa Smith, a 2023 graduate of Mason High School, received the Oklahoma Youth Expo Scholarship. This $1,200 award was sponsored by the Oklahoma Youth Expo. She was also inducted into the Oklahoma4-H Key Club. Smith is a member of the Mason 4-H Club. During her nine-year 4-H career she took part in numerous community service projects and conducted several workshops and classes. She has worked with the Okemah Holiday House and takes part in service projects such as Angel Tree. She is on the academic team and a member of Student Council. She is the daughter of Jerold and Tonia Smith.

Kade Robertson was awarded a Rule of Law Graduating Senior Scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. An active 4-H’er for eight years, he was a member of the Weleetka 4-H Club where his main project area was beef. Through his project work, he has learned about selecting the right genetics and gained knowledge about the proper way to take care of and manage his herd. He is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society, as well as the Oklahoma Indian Society. He is a 2023 graduate of Weleetka High School and the son of Tim and Kim Robertson.

A 10-year veteran of 4-H, Taylor Neely was awarded the Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. She also received the $3,000 Marjorie Moesel Scholarship sponsored by the Marjorie Moesel Endowment. Neely was a member of the Okemah 4-H Club where her main projects were rabbits, leadership and citizenship. A previous state record book winner, she taught rabbit showmanship workshops to younger club members. One of her favorite community service projects was Reading with Rabbits. In addition to 4-H, she was also active in the marching band and the Okemah High School Model Congress. She is a junior at OSU and the daughter of Daniel and Karie Neely.