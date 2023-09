Okfuskee County Public Records

July 10 – September 3

CIVIL

Absolute Resolutions Investments, Llc. Vs. Johnson, Lacquita -Indebtedness

Ally Bank Vs. Crawford, Leonard J. – Breach Of Contract

Bailey, Daniel Vs. Dolphin, Elsie – Quiet Title

Bokf, N.a.d/B/A Bank Of Oklahoma Vs. Mayfield, Allen W – Foreclosure

Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a. Vs. Xiong, Veng – Debt Collection

Capitol One N.a. Vs. Fish, Angela G. – Debt Collection

Caterpillar Financial Services Vs. Cm Heavy Machinery, Llc – Indebtedness

C & L Group, Llc Vs. Chen, Hanhe – Quiet Title

Credit Acceptance Corp Vs. Cannon, Robert Jr – Indebtedness

Credit Corp Solutions Inc Vs. Harless, Drew – Indebtedness

Discover Bank Vs. Brock, James C – Indebtedness

Discover Bank Vs. Smith, Amber D. – Indebtedness

Fifth Third Bank, National Association Vs. Copeland, Jerry Dale -Breach Of Contract

Gott, Ronald Vs. Lost Title

Graham, Robert A. Vs. Rector, Tony Injunction And Quiet Title

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Duke, Shane – Indebtedness

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Flowers, James C – Indebtedness

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Mccormick, Damien – Indebtedness

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Savoy, Jeremiah R. – Indebtedness

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Sproul, Cole – Indebtedness

Lvnv Funding Llc Vs. Tilley, Winston – Indebtedness

Lowe, Aaron Casey Vs. Cm Heavy Machinery, Llc Petion And Application For Temp Restraining Order

Mariner Finance Vs. Yargee, Pamela – Indebtedness

Mcveigh, Jerry Vs. Bryant, Gary W – Quiet Title

Midland Credit Management Vs. Ravan, Kristin – Indebtedness

Oneok Gas Transportation, Llc Vs. Hudlin, Dave H – Condemnation

Sanders, Robert Duncan Vs. State Of Oklahoma, Ex Rel -Drivers License Appeal

Smith, Anthony Vs. State Of Oklahoma Ex Rel, – Drivers License Appeal

Smith, Stirling H. Vs. Rector, Tony – Injunction And Quiet Title

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Angel, Eric Anthony Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Barker, Erin Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Blitch, Mikel Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Boggs, Helena Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bonham, Virgil Jr Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bostwick, Maggie Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Crawley, Jennifer Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Curry, Timothy Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Deere, Chumona Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Johnson, Billy Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lacquement, Trent – Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Leveni, Vili Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Liang, King Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Marquis, Lindsey Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Roberts, Michael Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Rumsey, Hollie Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Spaniard, Simon Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Stevens, Michael Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Tiger, Jason Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Walker, Brian Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Williams, Zane Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wilson, John Application For Contempt Citation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Woodruff, Eva Application For Contempt Citation

U.s. Asset Management, Inc. Vs. Bray, Lisa – Indebtedness

Williams, Homer Vs. Williams, Walter – Determination Of Death And Quiet Title

SMALL CLAIMS-

Davis, Dale E Vs. Smith, Cassandra – Money Judgment

Davis, Otis Vs. Smith, Kelly – Damage To Personal Property

Greenwood Trust Rentals Vs. Hicks, Ryan – Forcible Entry And Detainer

Lake, Heidi Vs. Davenport, Danny Ray – Forcible Entry And Detainer

Mickey, Michael Vs. Azlin, Jimmy – Money Judgment

Okemah 1320 Llc Vs. Pack, Dyanne – aForcible Entry And Detainer

Singh, Dylan Vs. Vance-Ellis, Christy – Loan

Thrailkill, Casey Vs. Smith, Dean – Forcible Entry And Detainer

MARRIAGE-

Anderson, Collin Dean And Hill, Madison Leigh

Brownlee, Terry Leon And Massey, Eva Marie

Everhardt, Shawn Kelly And Slack, Jennifer Renee

Ray, Stonewall Wallace Jr And Joslin, Lola Lei

Rutland, Evan Wayne And Edwards, Kori Elise

Sanchez-Gonzalez, Jorge Alerto And Thomas, Mary Elizabeth

Scanlan, Jason Michael And Fullbright, Natasha Faye Sissy

Sizemore, Robert Zane And Merrel, Stacy Ann

DIVORCE-

Compton, Amy Melissa Vs. Compton, Michael S – Dissolution / Pro Se

Groves, Virginia D. Vs. Groves, Jeremy T. – Dissolution / With Counsel

Jordan, Brianna Vs. Jordan, Jasper – Dissolution / With Counsel

Kenneda, Vanessa Vs. Kenneda, James – Dissolution / With Counsel

Likowski, Jimmie D Vs. Likowski, Marilyn Kay – Dissolution / With Counsel

Manshack, Sybina Marie Vs. Manshack, Logan Brent – Dissolution / Pro Se

TRAFFIC-

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Anderson, Lawrence Gene – Speeding (21-25 Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Baldwin, Cody Wyatt – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Baldwin, Hannah Nycole – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bolding, Phillip Ray – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Front Seat Passenger)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Cao, Meijin – Fail To Carry Security Verification

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Cao, Meijin – Expired Tag

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Chase, Louis Erick – Operate Vehicle Without Left-Side Rear-View Mirror

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Comstock, Justen Lee Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Connor, Aubree Leanne – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Crim, Karen Elizabeth – Expired Tag, Fail To Pay All Tax Due To State

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Cullen, Sean M – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Cung, Ngunza Thluai – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Deal, Blake Alexander Marshall – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Derryberry, Shannon Lee – Child Rest-Fail To Property Seatbelt Child 8 Yrs Of Age Or Older.

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Derryberry, Shannon Lee – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Doerr, Dustin Wayne – Operate Vehicle With Defective Speedometer

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Dreessen, Tyler Haakon – Operate Vehicle While Dl Suspended (1st Offense)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Escalante, Peter Anthony – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Estill, Suzanna Bobzien – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Fithian, Christina Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Fixico, Corey Jay Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Foutch, Darion Rachelle – Expired Tag

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Fraser, Triston Garrett – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Galidino, De Jesus Garcia – Operate Motor Vehicle Without Valid License-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Gibson, Desarae Gail – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Gilbert, Jessica Deann Speeding- (26-30 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Goodall, John Michael – Failure To Maintain Security Verification

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Goodall, John Michael – Expired Tag, Fail To Pay All Tax Due To State

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Griffin, Samuel Tanner Lynn – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Halton, Keith – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Halton, Keith – Operate Vehicle On Which All Taxes Due This State Have Not Been Paid

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hare, William Lee – Driving With License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hare, William Lee – Expired Tag

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hare, William Lee – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Holt, John Robert Affixing- Improper License Plate To Mv – 4-107(D)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Holt, John Robert – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory Insurance Law-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Honeycutt, Jason – Fail To Stay In Single Lane Of Traffic-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Ishmael, Joshua Lee – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Johnson, Zachary Lewis – Operating A Mv W/O A Numbered Plate

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Jones, Jimmy Dean – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Kelly, Ayden Alexander – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Klekamp, Zachery Aaron – Speeding (26-30 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Kornelsen, Verner – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Landrum, Christopher Charles – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lewis, Joseph Wayne – Operate Vehicle Without Valid License

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lewis, Joseph Wayne – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lowery, William Lee – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Marris, Christopher – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Marris, Christopher Lynn – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Moffett, Lanea Lynn – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Morrison, Hunter Trey – Speeding (21-25 Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Murphy, Melody – Expired Tag

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Murphy, Melody – Fail To Carry Security Verification

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Myers, Bobby Gene – Operate M/C Without Valid Dl

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Myers, Bobby Gene – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory Insurance Law-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Navarro-Alcorn, Angela Maercy – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory Insurance Law-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Newbold, Michael Todd – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Owusu, Frank Mensah Inattentive Driving Resulting In Collision-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Ramirez, Octaviano – Expired Tag, Fail To Pay All Tax Due To State

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Ramirez, Octaviano – Driving Without A Valid Drivers License

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Rissler, Jonathon Frank – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Scovill, Jessica Ann – Speeding On Controlled Access Highway (21-25 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Sears, Jessica Rena – Failure To Carry Security Insurance Verification

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Singh, Daljit Fail To Stay In Single Lane Of Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Smithee, Brenden Lee Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Speir, Carl Edward – Operate Vehicle At A Speed Greater Than Reasonable And Proper

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Speir, Carl Edward – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory Insurance Law-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Stafford, Johnny Wesley – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Staggers, Natalie Marie – Expired Tag

Tr-2023-00270 08/30/2023 Staggers, Natalie Mariedefendant State Of Oklahoma Vs. Staggers, Natalie Marie – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Stamper, Corey Pake – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Taylor, Joi Ann – Speeding (15 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Thompson, Alize Renee – Driving With License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Thompson, Alize Renee – Fail To Comply W/ Compulsory Insurance Law-Traffic

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Walker, Rachel Ann – Speeding (1-10 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wallace, Travis Dean Jr – Affixing Improper License Plate To Mv – 4-107(D)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wallace, Travis Dean Jr – Fail To Properly Wear Seatbelt (Driver)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wheaton, Brandee Chairmaine – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Workman, April Anna – Driving With License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Yangjian, Tan – Speeding (26-30 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Zackery, Aja Elizabeth Jerae – Speeding (16-20 Mph Over Limit)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Zackery, Aja Elizabeth Jerae – Fail To Carry Ins Verification

MISDEMEANOR-

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bogle, Harley – Protective Order Violation

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Brown, Race – Domestic Abuse-Assault & Battery

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Clark-Thornton, Racquel – Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Curtsinger, Casey Jewel – Driving With License Suspended

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Harris, Jo Vion Jamar – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Heck, Destiny Dawn – Driving A Mv While Under The Infl Alcohol Aggravated

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hixon, Vincent Rhea – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Alcohol

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lewis, Joseph Wayne – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Drugs

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Maldonado, Jose Alfonso – Driving With License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Martin, Victoria Lynne – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Alcohol

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Miller, William Keith – Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Nelson, Brandi Loree – Driving With License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Payne, Tracie – Obstructing An Officer

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Silkwood, Rickey Dean – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Alcohol

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Smith, Anthony Jared – Carrying A Firearm While Under The Influence Of Alcohol

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Squires, Ronald – Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wagoner, Larry Dean – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Alcohol – Subs

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wheeler, Kayla Lynn – Driving A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence Of Alcohol – Subs

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wilson, Robert Willie Jr. – Driving With License Suspended

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wissinger, Walker Samuel – Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance

FELONY-

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Chaffin, Kaitlin Lee – Child Endangerment By Driving Under The Influence 21 Os 852.1(A)(2)

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Dias, Michael Joseph – Unauthorized Entry Into Jail/Prison

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Frair, Billy – Arson, Second Degree

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Jones, Caleb Austin – Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lico, Elizabeth Camil – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Moffatt, David Lance – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Vicars, Jesse Van – Assault And Battery On Police Officer

State Of Oklahoma Vs. Wilson, Robert Willie Jr. – Unlawful Possession Of Controlled Drug With Intent To Distribute