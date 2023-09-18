Helen Louis Jackson

Helen Louis Jackson, 94, of Ardmore, OK, passed from this life on August 29, 2023. Helen was born on March 4, 1929, to Dorotha and Ollie Brown in Okemah, OK. She graduated from Okemah High School. She attended the First Christian Church of Okemah. Helen and George Fowler Jackson were married April 5, 1947 and settled in Norman, OK while attending the University of Oklahoma. She received her Bachelor of Education at OU and continued her education by obtaining a master’s degree in education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

After graduation, Helen and George moved to Midwest City where she began her teaching career. They eventually settled in Healdton and went on to have four children, Debbie, Vance, Carey, and Collin. In Healdton, Helen opened a kindergarten in the family home. She continued to teach elementary children at Healdton Schools until her retirement. After retirement, Helen moved to the Galveston area where she spent time with family, on the golf course and on the beach. Helen then moved to Ardmore where she continued her love for golf and being with family. However, her greatest love was for the art of teaching.

Helen is survived by her daughter Carey Baldwin and husband, Thomas, Ardmore, OK; granddaughter Ireland Baldwin, New York City, NY; daughter Debbie Jordan, Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter Michelle Stinnett, Yukon, OK; grandson Kevin Stephenson, Healdton, OK; grandson Christian Stephenson, Oklahoma City, OK; grandson Justin Stephenson, Oklahoma City, OK. Other grandchildren include Jon Jackson, Norman; Sicily Ofadown, Rio Rancho, NM; Amy Jackson, Mandan, ND; Thomas Jackson, Boise, Idaho.

Helen was predeceased by parents Ollie and Dorotha Brown; Brother John Brown, Payson, AZ; Sister Wilma Henley, Honolulu, HI; Son Collin Jackson, Norman, OK.

Helen wishes were a private ceremony with family at Red Fish Reef in Galveston Bay. In lieu of flowers, Helen has requested donations to the Ardmore Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com