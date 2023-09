OKLAHOMA CITY – Adrian Sample (ODOC #596268), an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City unlawfully walked away at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2023.

Inmate Sample, 32, is a Black male serving a six-year sentence for burglary, larceny and distribution of CDS/possession with intent out of Tulsa County.

If you see Inmate Sample or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911