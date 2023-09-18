OML Annual Conference

The conference brings together a statewide audience of over 600 mayors, councilmembers, trustees, city managers, clerks, and other municipal professionals representing communities from across the State of Oklahoma, along with almost 200 exhibitors. The event will feature educational break-out sessions, covering current topics that are of importance to municipalities.

On Tuesday, OML is partnering with the Potts Family Foundation, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) and the OU Institute for Quality Communities for a Pre-Conference Session called Partnerships for Resilient Communities. Each presentation will provide examples of how communities can partner with organizations that provide resources to municipalities at no or very low cost. In the afternoon there will be a panel discussion on Tribal Relations – Common Ground in Tribal Nations-Municipal Initiatives. Oklahoma municipalities are partnering and working with Tribal Nations on important initiatives and our panelists will share how partnerships can be formed.

The Opening General Session gets underway Wednesday morning and will feature a Legislative Forum that will be attended by Speaker Charles McCall, House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, Senator Julie Daniels and Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd. Wednesday afternoon will consist of educational training sessions.

Thursday will begin with the OML Annual Business Meeting, followed by a presentation on Creating Your Municipal Culture.

Thursday afternoon will have additional educational break-out sessions followed by the Annual OML Awards Banquet and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for Cities and Town Officials Induction Banquet on Thursday night.

The events will be open to media, and interviews can be arranged upon request.

For more information, go to www.omlconference.org