Interim study on publishing mugshots for profit

This Monday, Sept. 25, the Senate Public Safety Committee will hold an interim study at 1:30 p.m. in room 535 of the Capitol examining concerns related to the publishing of booking photos, or mugshots, for profit. The study was requested by Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa.

You can view the meeting agenda at https://oksenate.gov/committees/meeting-notices/public-safety-revised-6. Livestream available at https://oksenate.gov/live-proceedings.