For Immediate Release For more information, contact Pete Muller at (803) 637-7698 or pmuller@nwtf.net (Photo Credit: Darcey Daniels) NWTF Oklahoma Dedicates $110,284 to Mission for 2024 EDGEFIELD, S.C.—The Oklahoma NWTF State Chapter recently met in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to review Hunting Heritage Super Fund project proposals for 2024 funding awards. After the reviewing and ranking process, proposals were presented to and approved by the NWTF Oklahoma Board of Directors. The Board of Directors budgeted $69,000 for conservation projects and $41,284 for other projects, including outreach-education events, state scholarships and 4H Shooting Sports support. “A sincere thanks goes out to all the hard-working members and volunteers who make our mission in Oklahoma possible,” said Annie Farrell, NWTF district biologist for Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. “Without you, there is no National Wild Turkey Federation. Our volunteers in Oklahoma are going above and beyond, tackling conservation issues both in the state and across boundaries for the greater good.” NWTF funding will be matched with nearly $1 million in partner funds for the approved projects in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Board of Directors dedicated $69,000 in funding to the following conservation projects: $31,000 in carry-over funds from FY23 projects, including Canton WMA, Sandhills WMA, Cherokee WMA and Cimarron Bluff WMA (work is a multi-year effort).

$10,000 for the Oklahoma Prescribed Burn Association to purchase prescribed burning equipment.

$10,000 to support Canton Wildlife Management Area with invasive species removal.

$8,000 to support Waurika Wildlife Management Area with invasive species removal.

$10,000 to support NWTF’s Waterways for Wildlife Initiative. In addition, $41,284 was approved to support education/outreach efforts in Oklahoma including JAKES, WITO, Wheelin’ Sportsmen, the Oklahoma state scholarship and shooting sports projects. Specific project awards include: $10,000 to support the National Archery in the Schools Program in Oklahoma for 2023-2024.

$10,000 to support the Scholastic Shooting Sports Program in Oklahoma for 2023-2024.

$719 to support the Grandfield FFA.

$1,000 to support the Latta Trap Team.

$3,000 to support JAKES, Wheelin’ Sportsmen and WITO events.

$1,500 for the Oklahoma state scholarship.

$8,250 for volunteer travel to NWTF convention.

$3,000 to support Technical Committee representative travel to convention and regional technical meetings.

$1,500 to support an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Warden’s travel to convention.

$2,000 to conservation field day and R3 event support.

$315 for miscellaneous expenses.